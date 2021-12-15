Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.57. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1,307 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $360,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,439. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $21,866,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $6,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

