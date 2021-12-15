Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 13,336 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

