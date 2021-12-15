Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Cutera worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cutera by 97,020.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,682 shares of company stock worth $275,220 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

