Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PC Connection worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $537,857 in the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.