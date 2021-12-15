Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $10.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

