Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,236.34 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

