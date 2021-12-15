Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

