Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $373,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $214,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

