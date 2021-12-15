Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

