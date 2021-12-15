Patron Price Tops $0.0049 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $5,173.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00203102 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.