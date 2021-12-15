Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,800 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.