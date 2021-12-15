Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91.

