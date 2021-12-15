Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

