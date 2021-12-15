PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.49. 68,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

