PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

