PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,777,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.