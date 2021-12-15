Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSO. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

