Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on PSO. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.