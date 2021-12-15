PECULIUM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, PECULIUM has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $14.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00197578 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

