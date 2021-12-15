PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFLT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

