Peoples Financial (PFBX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS: PFBX) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Peoples Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peoples Financial pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 26.59% 7.22% 0.91% Peoples Financial Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Peoples Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Competitors 2157 8957 7241 509 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Peoples Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million -$2.75 million 11.44 Peoples Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.01

Peoples Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peoples Financial competitors beat Peoples Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

