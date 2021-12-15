Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.56

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and traded as low as $47.10. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 4,711 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

