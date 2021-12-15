Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

