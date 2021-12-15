Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 16,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

