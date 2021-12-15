Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 16,994 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
