PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PRT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.52. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.