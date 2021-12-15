Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($205.62) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($220.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.92 ($238.11).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €208.20 ($233.93) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($153.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is €203.15 and its 200-day moving average is €190.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

