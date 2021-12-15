Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.