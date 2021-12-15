PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. PharmaCyte Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

