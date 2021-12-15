Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

