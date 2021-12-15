Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.