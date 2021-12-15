PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,975. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

