PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.