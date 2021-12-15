PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

PHX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,975. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.