Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

