Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $848,224.42 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $848,224.42 and approximately $15,990.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00274529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008545 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,460,583 coins and its circulating supply is 433,200,147 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.