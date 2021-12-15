Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $177.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.