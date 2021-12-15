Piper Sandler Comments on Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

