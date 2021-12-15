Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 5.1%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 1,314,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,565,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.