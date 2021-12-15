Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 16,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,595. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 2.58.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

