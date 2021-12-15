Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

