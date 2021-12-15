PlutusDeFi (PLT) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00196997 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

