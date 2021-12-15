Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $558.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

