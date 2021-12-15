Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Populous has a market cap of $31.35 million and $968,591.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00200006 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

