Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $34.40

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $35.44. Portillos shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2,349 shares trading hands.

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

