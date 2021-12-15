Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 41,313 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $735,784.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

