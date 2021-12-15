PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TNTFF stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. PostNL has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Get PostNL alerts:

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.