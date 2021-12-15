PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TNTFF stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. PostNL has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
About PostNL
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.