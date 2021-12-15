Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.