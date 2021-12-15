Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $39,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.