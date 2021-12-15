PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 181,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

