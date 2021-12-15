Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their sell rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

