Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSWW stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,217. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

